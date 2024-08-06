Central Otago athlete claims gold at Games

New Zealand's Finn Butcher bites his medal as he celebrates winning gold. Photo: Reuters

Central Otago paddler Finn Butcher is on top of the world.

Butcher has this morning joined the ranks of the southern sporting greats by winning gold in the men’s kayak cross at the Paris Olympics.

The sport was making its Olympic debut so the 29-year-old from Alexandra will be immortalised as its inaugural champion.

After winning his quarterfinal, Butcher finished second behind world No 1 Joe Clarke in the semifinal.

Clarke was tipped by many to win the final but Butcher made a wonderful start, negotiated the gates superbly and comfortably claimed gold.

Winning an Olympic gold medal was ‘‘insane’’, he said.

‘‘I'm so stoked. Just a kid from Alex on top of the world.

‘‘It feels special to bring it home.’’

Butcher said he could feel Clarke all the way.

Finn Butcher celebrates his victory. Photo: Reuters

‘‘He's a beast, an absolute phenomenon. I knew I had to execute the last upstream and then it would be as good as gold.

‘‘All the way down the course, the New Zealanders were running beside me, screaming. so loud — they pushed me to the end.’’

Fellow Kiwi paddler Luuka Jones made it to the women’s semifinals.