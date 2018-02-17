Saturday, 17 February 2018

Grass fire in Clyde

    By John Gibb
    Firefighters extinguished a slow-burning grass fire on a 30m-long front in Hospital St, Clyde, near power lines, early today.

    Clyde Volunteer Fire Brigade firefighters and members of the Dunstan Rural Fire Party fought the blaze using a fire appliance and a water tanker, respectively, after being alerted about 1am, a Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said.

    Firefighting was completed by 2.50am, he said.

    The fire was not suspicious, and did not damage the power lines.

     

