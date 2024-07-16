'He took off': Man allegedly fled police at 180km/h

A Central Otago driver allegedly fled police at 180km/h after being caught breaching bail.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police stopped a 37-year-old male driver on the Alexandra-Fruitlands Rd, at about 5pm yesterday.

He was arrested for breaching bail conditions and "as a result, he took off," Snr Sgt Bond said.

The man led police on a short pursuit towards Roxburgh, driving at speeds in excess of 180km/h.

Police abandoned the pursuit and made inquiries at the man’s home address in the Roxburgh area where he was located and arrested.

He was transferred to the Dunedin cells and appeared in the Dunedin District Court this morning charged with escaping custody, driving at a dangerous speed, failing to remain stopped and breaching bail, Snr Sgt Bond said.

tim.scott@odt.co.nz