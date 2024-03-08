Hui held to foster environmental interest for next generation

PHOTO: RUBY SHAW

Pupils listen to speakers during the Queenstown Lakes-Central Otago Enviroschools hui in Cromwell last week.

About 25 secondary school pupils gathered on Wednesday last week to take part in the annual event.

Regional Enviroschools Central co-ordinator Chelsea Donnelly said the hui was for any pupil with an interest in environmental sustainability.

"Our aim really with Enviroschools is to [use] the overriding kaupapa and guiding principals ... to feed back into what the schools [are] already doing with the curriculum."

An annual hui held at the start of the school year meant pupils could plan achievable sustainability goals for the year ahead.

Pupils from Wakatipu High School, Dunstan High School, Cromwell College, Mt Aspiring College and Roxburgh Area School took part.

A region-wide hui let pupils connect with others in overlapping environments who had similar ideas and goals, Ms Donnelly said.

"Our role is really connecting and facilitating the activities to help ... learning ..."

The hui included speakers who use sustainability principles in their everyday work, from water conservationists to council workers.

"All these things can feed back into environmental careers," Ms Donnelly said.

She wanted the hui to give pupils a positive climate outlook and show them "how we can plan innovation and exciting things ... it’s not all doom and gloom."

It was "empowering students to take away some ideas from these experts and go ‘what can we do at our school this year?"’