Hundreds at Central Otago dawn services

Cooler weather did not deter Central Otago residents from braving an early start to commemorate Anzac Day this morning.

In Clyde, about 200 people attended a dawn service at the Sunderland St lookout above Clyde Dam.

Three rounds from a field gun rang out across the valley before the service commenced, with former Vincent Community Board deputy chairman and Clyde resident Russell Garbutt speaking to the sacrifice of the Anzacs, and what it meant for today's generations.

Private Blair Illings, of Alexandra, stands as part of the guard at the dawn Anzac commemorations in Clyde this morning. Photos: Shannon Thomson

There was solemn silence as Last Post was played by Roxburgh Brass Band member Christine Wright before the crowd moved off the hill and in to the township.

At 8am, the wreath-laying service drew a crowd of about 400 people.

Once again the sound of gunfire boomed off the hills and Lieutenant Colonel Greg Hart, of Earnscleugh, addressed the crowd.

The retired serviceman said it was "heartwarming"' to see the support for an important part of the the nation's history, especially from the younger generations.

Members of the NZ Cadet Forces 50 Squadron Alexandra stood formed a colour guard at the base of the cenotaph as members of the New Zealand Army, Fire and Emergency NZ, Police and local primary schools laid wreaths at its base.

At Roxburgh, despite the chilly dawn, hundreds stood in silence as Roxburgh Pioneer Brass Band member Alistair Monteath played Last Post after having delivered the address recalling the impact World War 2 had on his own family.

His father and uncle, after whom he was named, went to war believing it to be a great adventure, Mr Monteath said.

While father came home, his Uncle Alistair did not.

In Alexandra three shots from a 25-pounder field gun reverberated through the town after a street parade of RSA members and others who serve their community.

Standing guard at the Cenotaph were cadets from the Alexandra 50th squadron Air Training Corp.

The Anzac spirit spanned generations in Cromwell with primary school pupils through to veterans paying their respects at a mid-morning service.

More than 500 people turned out for the commemorations, potentially the last to be held at the cenotaph's current location.

Christine Wright, of the Roxburgh Brass Band, plays 'Last Post' during the Anzac wreath-laying service in Clyde this morning.

The redevelopment of the town's hall will see the memorial shifted to a new location.

The hour-long service saw renditions of the New Zealand and Australian national anthems, the reading the names of the town's men lost on the battlefields in the first and second world wars, and the laying of wreaths and poppies.

Cromwell RSA president Denis Ryan said it was important to mark Anzac Day and remember the sacrifice of those no longer here.

"Remembrance is the main thing, keeping the story alive."