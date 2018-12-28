Leaning pole of Clyde on hold for now

A power pole stands at an angle in Clyde on the corner of Sunderland and Whitby Sts, beside the Clyde Bowling Club. PHOTO: PAM JONES

A power pole on a significant tilt in Clyde's main street has probably been reinforced after another nearby pole fell in Clyde before Christmas, an Aurora Energy spokesman says.

However, the status of the leaning pole cannot not be confirmed until the Aurora office reopens on January 7, the spokesman says.

Several Clyde residents have expressed concerns about the pole, on the corner of Sunderland and Whitby Sts, beside the Clyde Bowling Club.

The pole is one block from the site where a power pole fell outside the Clyde Primary School on December 16.

That pole had been assessed months earlier as only needing to be replaced within 24 months.

After it fell, it was replaced the following day, the adjacent pole was reinforced and nearby poles were reinspected.

Aurora also carried out an immediate inspection of 80 power poles near camping ground and said an investigation was under way into the Clyde pole's failure.

When asked if the leaning pole outside the bowling club presented any danger to the public and if it was due for replacement, an Aurora spokesman said the Aurora office was closed until January 7, and questions about the pole could be answered in detail then.

The spokesman said "based on your photos and description, the pole has been reinforced and would have been one of the ones rechecked in the week before Christmas".

The spokesman said Aurora staff were rostered on to maintain essential services during the holiday period, and for emergencies, to report a fault or for any safety concerns, people should phone 0800 220-005.