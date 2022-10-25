The long way home

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency has apologised to road users following a major traffic jam on State Highway 8, between Beaumont and Raes Junction yesterday.

A spokeswoman said traffic movements were slowed down at the Beaumont bridge because of a traffic light sequencing fault, which took about an hour to resolve.

PHOTO: NIC DAHL

The road was very busy with holiday makers returning from Central Otago and the Lakes District.

Witnesses said a queue of traffic was backed up about 6km, from the bridge to nearly Raes Junction.