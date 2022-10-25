Tuesday, 25 October 2022

The long way home

    1. Regions
    2. Central Otago

    Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency has apologised to road users following a major traffic jam on State Highway 8, between Beaumont and Raes Junction yesterday.

    A spokeswoman said traffic movements were slowed down at the Beaumont bridge because of a traffic light sequencing fault, which took about an hour to resolve.

    PHOTO: NIC DAHL
    PHOTO: NIC DAHL
    The road was very busy with holiday makers returning from Central Otago and the Lakes District.

    Witnesses said a queue of traffic was backed up about 6km,  from the bridge to nearly Raes Junction. 

     

     

    Advertisement

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter