Tuesday, 17 November 2020

4.35 pm

Man convicted of child sex offences asks partner to forgive him

    By Guy Williams
    1. Regions
    2. Central Otago

    A Central Otago man charged with a raft of sexual offences against two young girls asked his partner for forgiveness when he appeared in court today.

    The man, who has name suppression, admitted three charges of doing an indecent act and five of sexual violation on the girls, who were aged between 3 and 11 at the time of the offending.

    He also admitted a charge of possessing an objectionable publication; a video depicting sexual activity with a child.

    The offending occurred between 2017 and last month.

    Appearing in the Queenstown District Court by video link from Invercargill Prison, he was convicted by Judge Alison McLeod and remanded in custody until his next hearing on January 12 in the Invercargill District Court.

    A date for sentencing will be set then.

    Before leaving the video booth he called out ‘‘Sorry [partner’s name], forgive me, I know you’re there.’’

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter