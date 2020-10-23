Man in critical condition flown to Dunedin after truck crash

A man is being flown to Dunedin Hospital in a critical condition after his truck crashed near Raes Junction this morning.

A St John Ambulance spokesman said the truck rolled on farmland between Raes Junction and Beaumont about 9am.

A police spokeswoman said it was not yet known whether the vehicle was a stock truck, a fertiliser truck, a fuel tanker or a milk tanker.

It was also not yet clear whether any other vehicles were involved in the incident.

Investigations are continuing.

Worksafe was likely to investigate, she said.