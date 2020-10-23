Friday, 23 October 2020

Man in critical condition flown to Dunedin after truck crash

    By John Lewis
    1. Regions
    2. Central Otago

    A man is being flown to Dunedin Hospital in a critical condition after his truck crashed near Raes Junction this morning.

    A St John Ambulance spokesman said the truck rolled on farmland between Raes Junction and Beaumont about 9am.

    A police spokeswoman said it was not yet known whether the vehicle was a stock truck, a fertiliser truck, a fuel tanker or a milk tanker.

    It was also not yet clear whether any other vehicles were involved in the incident.

    Investigations are continuing.

    Worksafe was likely to investigate, she said.

     

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1.png

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter