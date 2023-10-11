Man killed in Bannockburn crash

A man died after rolling his car on Bannockburn Rd. Photo / Google Maps

A man was killed last night when his car rolled on a rural stretch of road in Central Otago, police have confirmed.

Emergency services were called to the single-vehicle accident on Bannockburn Rd, near Cairnmuir Rd in Nevis at around 9.45pm.

Police said a person at the scene was found critical injuries.

CPR was commenced but he was unable to be revived and died at the scene.

The Serious Crash Unit attended the accident and a scene examination was conducted, police said.

Bannockburn Rd was blocked following the accident but has since re-opened to the public.