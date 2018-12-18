Mayoral forum adopts permanent chairman

Tim Cadogan

A change to the leadership structure of the Otago Mayoral Forum will, hopefully, create a ‘‘sense of ownership’’ and drive the forum forward, its inaugural appointed chairman says.

Forum meetings circulate around the region and previously the mayor from the host district was chairman of the meeting. Now, a permanent chairman will lead the group.

Central Otago Mayor Tim Cadogan is the first chairman, initially for a year, until the local government elections next October.

Mr Cadogan said this week the decision was supported by all members of the group, which comprised five Otago mayors and the Otago Regional Council chairman.

He said all group members had agreed the rotating system was not creating a sense of ownership and having a set, appointed chairman would help achieve that.

It was also hoped it would help promote broader regional issues.

"Otago has a very diverse range of districts within it, with a very large geographical spread and diverse economic drivers. Each district has individual challenges that may differ from the others, while also having a number in common. My intention as chair is to work with the others in the group to identify better ways to promote pan-regional issues, including increasing our contact as a group with central government."

The forum meets four times a year, three in Dunedin and once in another part of the region.

pam.jones@odt.co.nz