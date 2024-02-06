Mountain bikers bid to keep access to Matangi Station

One of the mountain bike trails on Matangi Station, Alexandra. Photo: Supplied/ Mountain Bikers Alexandra

A group of mountain bikers are fundraising to save public access to a bike park on a sheep farm in Alexandra.

The current owners of Matangi Station have allowed bikers, walkers, and runners to use 130km of tracks on the land under a recreational permit.

But the farm is up for sale on Wednesday 14 February and locals are concerned the new owners will cut off public use.

Mountain Bikers Alexandra president Andrew Dowling said the group wants to buy a public access easement to ensure people can always use the bike park.

"What we've done is put together a document, working with the farmer, on a easement to look at public access to the trails in perpetuity. This would allow the farmer to farm the land between the trails and for bikers and walkers to have access and for us to do this in harmony.

"To do this, this will cost an amount of money, so we are going to have to go to the public to raise the funds to purchase that easement from the farm".

Dowling said a public meeting will be held at the Alexandra Bowling Club on Tuesday 13 February at 7pm to gauge community support for raising the money.

He said the area is highly valued by the community.

"Matangi MTB park is now a jewel in the crown of mountain biking in Otago, indeed New Zealand. The rugged and rocky natural features and semi-arid climate provide a setting for a unique style of riding".

More information is available on the mountain bikers club website.