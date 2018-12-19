New CEO of health service

Kathryn de Luc

A South Auckland health board manager is the new chief executive of Central Otago Health Services Ltd, which runs Dunstan Hospital, in Clyde.

Kathryn de Luc had been a general manager at Counties Manukau District Health Board, in South Auckland, since 2014, health services chairman Allan Kane said.

Her role included being general manager of the Franklin locality, where she led the strategic development of the integrated model of care between primary, community and secondary health services.

She also led the development of community hubs within Counties Manukau.

Before working there, she worked for Northland District Health Board, so was ''familiar with developing health services for more rural, distinct communities'', Mr Kane said.

Before moving to New Zealand from the United Kingdom in 2002, Dr de Luc worked for many years in the National Health Service, developing services in the community that had previously been provided in hospital.

She takes up her role on February 4.