Information sought after person struck by vehicle in Balclutha

Police are seeking more information after a person was struck by a vehicle in Balclutha.

In a statement released on Friday, police said positive lines of inquiry were being followed and they were appealing for further information about the alleged incident, which occurred on May 17.

A 17-year-old had been referred to Youth Aid after two people were spoken to about the incident, the spokesperson said.

"We would like to speak with anyone who may have been in the Clyde Street and Lanark Street areas on Sunday 17 May, between 1.40am and 2am," the spokesperson said.

"If you have witnessed the incident, or driving through the area and have dashcam footage, please contact us."

Information could be provided online at 105.police.govt.nz, or by calling 105 referencing file number 260517/1225, or through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.