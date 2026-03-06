New hall naming open

An architect's drawing of Cromwell's new, as yet un-named hall. IMAGE: JASMAX

The chance for the Central Otago community to have its say on the name of the new council building in Cromwell is open until March 16.

Feelings were running high in the community about what the name should be and a dedicated social media page has been set up to encourage people to have their say on a specific name.

Consultation opened on Monday. Suggestions are being taken via an online survey and a hard copy at all Central Otago District Council service centres and libraries.

The new facility will be home to the War Memorial gardens, the relocated cenotaph and a space for the RSA.

It will also have a cafe, museum, 400-seat auditorium, 40-seat cinema and four community spaces of varying sizes.

A video of the building is available on the council YouTube channel and plans were on the Let’s Talk website.

The building would have dual English and Maori names but the consultation was only for the English one.

Drop-in sessions to discuss the naming will be held at the Cromwell Market on Sunday and the Alexandra library on March 11.