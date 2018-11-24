New police senior sergeant for Alexandra

The new Central Otago sub-area supervisor, Senior Sergeant Clint Wright, settles into his new job. Snr Sgt Wright has moved to Alexandra from Gore, and began his new role last Monday. Photo: Pam Jones

Central Otago’s new senior sergeant says he is planning an increased focus on preventive work to further strengthen community policing in the district.

Senior Sergeant Clint Wright (45) is the new supervisor for the Central Otago sub-area, having moved to Central Otago from Gore, where he had been policing since 2010.

Snr Sgt Wright said he was enjoying meeting members of his team and residents and groups in the wider district, and to maintaining a positive profile of police in Central Otago.

"My vision is that our staff will be extremely professional and approachable. We’re authorised to work on behalf of the community and as such it’s my expectation that that is how we will work for the public."

Snr Sgt Wright said he would have a strong focus on preventive work and engagement with the community.

This was already done in Central Otago, but he planned to strengthen it further.

He wanted people to view police as approachable and encouraged anyone to contact him or his officers for any queries.

"All our staff are striving to continue the high trust and confidence that people have in us ... The public should know that they can always come to us."

Snr Sgt Wright joined the police force aged 30, having previously worked in the fishing industry.

He policed in Greymouth and Hokitika before moving to Gore, which he "absolutely loved", mainly because of the friendly people living there.

He and his wife Jo Wright wanted to move to Central Otago to be closer to her family, who were from the Maniototo, Snr Sgt Wright said.

He was looking forward to working alongside community and social service groups such as Jigsaw and Victim Support through his policing role, and also planning to join some community groups or sporting clubs on a personal level. His interests include golf, mountain biking and fishing.

The crossover of other work or volunteering police officers did in small communities — such as coaching sport or volunteering as a fireman — was part of the appeal of moving to Central Otago, Snr Sgt Wright said.

"Our police are involved in all parts of the community. The officers in Central Otago are very generous and genuine in that way."

