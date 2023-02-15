One flown to hospital after jet ski crash

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A person has been flown to hospital by helicopter after a jet ski crash on the Clutha River this afternoon.
The patient was in a moderate condition, a Hato Hone St John spokesman said.
A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said a call for assistance from St John was received about 3.45pm today.
Crews from Luggate and Cromwell stations attended the jet ski crash near the Luggate-Cromwell Rd (State Highway 6).
The firefighters were able to leave the incident in the hands of St John staff, the spokesman said.