One flown to hospital after jet ski crash

A person has been flown to hospital by helicopter after a jet ski crash on the Clutha River this afternoon.

The patient was in a moderate condition, a Hato Hone St John spokesman said.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said a call for assistance from St John was received about 3.45pm today.

Crews from Luggate and Cromwell stations attended the jet ski crash near the Luggate-Cromwell Rd (State Highway 6).

The firefighters were able to leave the incident in the hands of St John staff, the spokesman said.

oscar.francis@odt.co.nz