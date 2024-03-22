One hundred years of power to be celebrated

The Teviot Stream, in 1921, was proposed to harness for hydro-electric power. PHOTO: ARCHIVE

Community is at front of mind for Pioneer Energy as they prepare to celebrate 100 years of energy this Saturday.

The George Power Station, the first station on the Teviot Hydro Electric Scheme, first generated electricity on March 27, 1924.

Co-event organiser Yvonne Malcolm said plans for the celebration had been discussed for a few years.

"Community is very important to us ... we wanted to celebrate the 100 year birthday of the George with everyone."

Pioneer Energy, and its predecessor Otago Central Electric Power Board, had deep roots in the Teviot Valley and the wider Central Otago area, Mrs Malcolm said.

"There have been so many different people that have worked on all our projects that are still around in the community.

In a nod to history, the centennial celebration will be in the spirit of the original opening celebrations with a celebration walk, old-fashioned children’s games and unveiling of the first power pole in Otago. The public will also have the opportunity to tour the Bridge and Ellis Hydro Electric Stations that make up part of the Teviot Hydro scheme.

Pioneer Energy chief executive Fraser Jonker said the company’s core focus was to celebrate with the community who had been at the centre of electrical innovation in the region.

"We aim to retain the innovative spirit of those early pioneers as we develop innovative and sustainable solutions for future generations."