One killed in crash near Roxburgh

A person has died after a crash in State Highway 8, in Central Otago, this evening.

A police spokeswoman said emergency services remained at the scene of the serious two-vehicle crash on the Fruitlands-Roxburgh Road, Central Otago.

Police were called about 5.25pm, the spokeswoman said.

"Sadly one person has died following the crash."

The road is closed and the Serious Crash Unit was examining the scene.

Heavy rain has been falling in the area for much of the day but it is unknown whether the conditions were a factor in the crash.

Waka Kotahi is advising that the stretch of SH8 between Symes Rd and the Obelisk Creek Bridge is closed and there are no detours available.

Motorists should avoid the area if possible, the spokeswoman said.