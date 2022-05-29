One killed in off-roading accident near St Bathans

One person has died after a vehicle rolled over a bank from an off-road track in Central Otago this morning.

The crash occurred near St Bathans and police were called about 4.55am.

Prior to the crash two people got out of the four-wheel-drive vehicle.

They were taken by helicopter to Ranfurly Medical Centre to check on their welfare.

Emergency services have been working to recover the body of the deceased, police said.

The police serious crash unit has been called in and the death will be referred to the coroner.