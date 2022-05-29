Sunday, 29 May 2022

3.55 pm

One killed in off-roading accident near St Bathans

    By Grant Miller
    1. Regions
    2. Central Otago

    One person has died after a vehicle rolled over a bank from an off-road track in Central Otago this morning.

    The crash occurred near St Bathans and police were called about 4.55am.

    Prior to the crash two people got out of the four-wheel-drive vehicle.

    They were taken by helicopter to Ranfurly Medical Centre to check on their welfare.

    Emergency services have been working to recover the body of the deceased, police said.

    The police serious crash unit has been called in and the death will be referred to the coroner.

     

    Advertisement

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter