Otago-born man dies of Covid in Bangkok

John Murray died in hospital in Bangkok. Photo: Getty

A Kiwi engineer has reportedly died of Covid-19 in Bangkok, Thailand.

John Murray (74) was born in Ranfurly in Central Otago. He contracted the virus on June 12 and died in hospital on Sunday, Stuff reported.

Murray was an internationally renowned civil engineer who worked on major projects in Southeast Asia and the Middle East.

Stuff reported his daughter Sasithorn Rattanasakol, known as Jessie, said he was a loving father, who "introduced his children to the world".

Murray retired at the age of 71, and was in good health before catching Covid. He was reportedly a passionate rugby fan, always watching All Blacks' games with a Kiwi friend after moving to Thailand in 1991.

Stuff reported Murray was admitted to hospital early on June 13.

His health improved two days later, but on June 17 he needed extra oxygen to help him breathe, his daughter told Stuff. He was admitted to intensive care on June 19 and did not recover.