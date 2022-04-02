Part of Rongahere Rd to be closed for good

A section of Rongahere Rd in Beaumont will close permanently on April 8.

A Waka Kotahi NZTA spokesman said the closure of the final 200m to 300m of the road, as it enters Beaumont and joins State Highway 8, would allow construction of the new Beaumont Bridge to continue.

"Construction over the coming months of the western abutments and road approaches to the new Beaumont Bridge [will] occupy part of this portion of Rongahere Rd, making a permanent closure the only option. For the same reason Weardale St on the eastern side approach to the new bridge was permanently closed recently."

Residents and boat ramp users will continue to have access to the closed section.

The replacement for the existing bridge is expected to open in 2024.