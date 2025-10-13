Person airlifted to Dunedin Hospital after crash near Cromwell

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
One person has been airlifted to Dunedin Hospital with serious injuries after a car crashed down a bank near Cromwell.
A police spokeswoman said they were called to the single-vehicle crash at about 10.10pm last night.
The car ‘‘went down into a bank’’ on Lindis Pass-Tarras Rd (State Highway 8), near Old Faithful Rd, the spokeswoman said.
A Hato Hone St John spokesman said they responded with one ambulance and a helicopter.
The helicopter transported one patient to Dunedin Hospital in a serious condition, the spokesman said.