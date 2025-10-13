Monday, 13 October 2025

Person airlifted to Dunedin Hospital after crash near Cromwell

    By Tim Scott
    1. Regions
    2. Central Otago

    Photo: Getty Images
    Photo: Getty Images
    One person has been airlifted to Dunedin Hospital with serious injuries after a car crashed down a bank near Cromwell.

    A police spokeswoman said they were called to the single-vehicle crash at about 10.10pm last night.

    The car ‘‘went down into a bank’’ on Lindis Pass-Tarras Rd (State Highway 8), near Old Faithful Rd, the spokeswoman said.

    A Hato Hone St John spokesman said they responded with one ambulance and a helicopter.

    The helicopter transported one patient to Dunedin Hospital in a serious condition, the spokesman said.

    tim.scott@odt.co.nz