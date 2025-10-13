Person airlifted to Dunedin Hospital after crash near Cromwell

Photo: Getty Images

One person has been airlifted to Dunedin Hospital with serious injuries after a car crashed down a bank near Cromwell.

A police spokeswoman said they were called to the single-vehicle crash at about 10.10pm last night.

The car ‘‘went down into a bank’’ on Lindis Pass-Tarras Rd (State Highway 8), near Old Faithful Rd, the spokeswoman said.

A Hato Hone St John spokesman said they responded with one ambulance and a helicopter.

The helicopter transported one patient to Dunedin Hospital in a serious condition, the spokesman said.

