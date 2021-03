The plane overturned during the "hard landing" in Cromwell today. Photo: Kyle Allum

One person has been hurt in a plane crash in Cromwell this afternoon.

A police spokeswoman said police were alerted to an incident at an airstrip in Cromwell at 1.30pm.

Reports suggested a plane had experienced a "hard landing'', she said.

A St John spokesman said one person was taken to the Cromwell Medical Centre with moderate injuries.

Firefighters were at the scene attending to the light aircraft which ended up on its roof.