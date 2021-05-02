Sunday, 2 May 2021

Breaking News 5.33 pm

Police seek duck shooters after women suffer shotgun injuries

    1. Regions
    2. Central Otago

    Two women received minor shotgun pellet injuries while walking along a track beside the Clutha River in Alexandra this morning. 

    Detective Sergeant Paul Slater of Queenstown police said the incident happened about 11am. 

    "The men responsible spoke to the injured women when they realised what had happened and offered assistance, however they left the scene in their boat and have not yet been identified."

    Police were notified after the women arrived at Alexandra Medical Centre, where they were treated for minor pellet injuries to the shoulder and lower leg. 

    The group of men were believed to be shooting from a boat in the river. 

    Det Sgt Slater said officers investigating the incident would like to speak to the group as soon as possible by calling 105. 

    He also urged any witnesses to contact police. 

    "This incident is an important reminder for people to stay vigilant about safety when hunting this game bird season."

    "Anybody handling a firearm should always treat it as loaded; that means always pointing the firearm in a safe direction and checking your firing zone."

     

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

     

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1.png

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter