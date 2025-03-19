Power cut hits 11,000 in Central Otago

Photo: ODT Files

A power cut left more than 11,000 Central Otago Aurora Energy customers in the dark last night.

The Aurora Energy website said the outage, which hit 11,140 customers, began at around 10:30pm Tuesday night and was not fully resolved until this morning.

An Aurora energy spokesperson said thanks to the fault response team, power was largely restored within one and half hours,

One of the two main power lines supplying electricity to the district was undergoing routine maintenance at the time, the spokesperson said

Such maintenance on the network is done outside of peak demand times.

"There is sufficient capacity for one of the lines to manage the full load, however last night the second line tripped, interrupting supply."

The spokesperson said investigations are underway to find the cause of the fault and Aurora Energy apologised for any inconvenience to customers.—APL

