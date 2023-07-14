Power restored to most after Cromwell outage

More than 1400 Cromwell properties in the Barry Avenue and central business area were without power for a time this morning, from just before 8am.

A spokeswoman for Aurora said response crews were investigating the cause of the fault.

Power was restored to most of the properties by 9.30am

The Aurora spokeswoman said there were still 21 properties in Ripponvale Rd, Ritchie Rd and surrounding areas without power. It was expected they would be back online by 12.30pm.