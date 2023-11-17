Resource consent questions remain

Cold Gold Clutha Ltd (CGC) is seeking resource consent to suction-mine for gold on the Upper Clutha River from the Luggate Bridge (pictured here) to the confluence of the Clutha and Lindis Rivers. PHOTO: ODT FILES

Questions remained when the hearing for a company wanting to mine gold in the Upper Clutha river was adjourned yesterday.

Cold Gold Clutha Ltd (CGC) is seeking resource consent to suction-mine for gold on the Upper Clutha River from the Luggate Bridge to the confluence of the Clutha and Lindis Rivers — about 23km. The company wants to use a suction dredge that is a self-powered steel pontoon catamaran 23.9m long with a beam of 6.6m. Consents are required from the Otago Regional Council, the Central Otago District Council and the Queenstown Lakes District Council.

Commissioners Craig Welsh, of Nelson, chairman Rob van Voorthuysen, of Napier, and Jane Sinclair, of Queenstown, began hearing submissions on Tuesday.

Yesterday the panel heard from ORC consultant planner Josie Burrows, CODC and QLDC consultant planner Kirstyn Royce and ecologist Treffery Barnett.

After hearing the evidence over the past two days neither planner had changed their recommendations that the application be declined.

Concerns remained for the planners around the effect on wahi tupuna (significant sites) and ara tawhito (traditional travel routes), values, safety of other water users around the dredge’s anchor lines and protecting birds in the vicinity.

Ms Royce said the Queenstown harbourmaster had been unavailable during the hearing but she would discuss their concerns about safety with him early next week.

On Tuesday Aukaha senior planner Tim Vial said the concerns he raised about the effect on wahi tupuna and ara tawhito values were not raised by CGC planner Daryl Sycamore in a subsequent meeting or follow-up email.

Counsel for the applicant Bridget Irving said it would be three to four weeks before they could address all the questions raised at the hearing.

Mr van Voorthuysen asked for an update in two weeks and adjourned the hearing.