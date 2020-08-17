On the right track

PHOTO: SIMON HENDERSON

Bringing a touch of authenticity, Simon Horrell, of Alexandra, brushes gravel on to model train tracks at the Central Otago Model Society.

Society president Rex Johnson said members were buzzing after their weekend workshop, where experts from within the group as well as invited members from clubs in Dunedin and Invercargill shared skills, including how to put decals on to aeroplane wings and creating realistic layers of paint on models of people.

The group worked on model aircraft, tanks and ships as well as model railroads, Mr Johnson said.

The group normally hosted a model train show in combination with the Alexandra Blossom Festival, but this year it was hosting the International Plastic Modelers Society South Island Championships.

Models of the highest level of construction would be part of the display at Alexandra Community House, in Centennial Ave, during the blossom festival, Mr Johnson said.