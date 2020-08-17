Monday, 17 August 2020

On the right track

    By Simon Henderson
    1. Regions
    2. Central Otago

    PHOTO: SIMON HENDERSON
    PHOTO: SIMON HENDERSON
    Bringing a touch of authenticity, Simon Horrell, of Alexandra, brushes gravel on to model train tracks at the Central Otago Model Society.

    Society president Rex Johnson said members were buzzing after their weekend workshop, where experts from within the group as well as invited members from clubs in Dunedin and Invercargill shared skills, including how to put decals on to aeroplane wings and creating realistic layers of paint on models of people.

    The group worked on model aircraft, tanks and ships as well as model railroads, Mr Johnson said.

    The group normally hosted a model train show in combination with the Alexandra Blossom Festival, but this year it was hosting the International Plastic Modelers Society South Island Championships.

    Models of the highest level of construction would be part of the display at Alexandra Community House, in Centennial Ave, during the blossom festival, Mr Johnson said. 

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter