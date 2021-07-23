Friday, 23 July 2021

Scott wins Cromwell Community Board by-election

    By Jared Morgan
    Preliminary results for the Cromwell Community Board by-election have resulted in Bob Scott being named the successful candidate with 1086 votes.

    The postal vote closed at noon yesterday and two candidates, Mr Scott and David George were vying to fill the seat on the board left vacant the shock resignation of sitting member Robin Dicey in April.

    Central Otago District Council chief executive Sanchia Jacobs said the voter response rate for the Cromwell ward was just under 28%.

    Mr Scott will be sworn into office at the Cromwell Community Board meeting to be held on July 29.

    Final results will be declared early next week.

     

