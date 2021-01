Pinders Pond is a popular swim spot. Photo: ODT files

A search is under way after a man failed to surface at a popular swimming spot in Central Otago.

Police were notified at 7.35pm today that a male had gone missing in water at Pinders Pond, near Roxburgh.

Search and rescue had been notified, a police spokeswoman said.

A spokesman for Fire and Emergency New Zealand said two crews from Roxburgh were attending.

A rescue helicopter had also been sent to the area.