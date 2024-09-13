Spring snow day brings fun for some

A big dump of spring snow caused major disruptions in the South today, but for some people it was an opportunity to get out and enjoy some cool times.

The snow left thousands without power this morning, and closed roads across the lower South Island, but conditions eased for most through the afternoon.

Several schools were closed in Queenstown and Central Otago, and some of the region's young folk wasted no time in getting out to play in the snow.

By mid-afternoon all affected highways had reopened, and of the several thousand customers who had lost power, only a couple of hundred were still waiting to have it restored, which Aurora said should happen before the end of the day.

While calmer conditions are expected tomorrow, MetService meteorologist John Law told RNZ next week would see "good, strong southwesterlies" and more cold air being pushed up the country.

"I think next week is going to be a reminder that spring is a fairly volatile season with the weather changing pretty quickly," he said.

- ODT Online/RNZ