Street Sprints sing in summer sunshine

Cromwell’s unassuming industrial district transformed into a top-notch speedway on Sunday, when it hosted the 11th annual Street Sprints.

Organised by the Central Otago Motorsport Club, about 60 drivers from across the South took part in the event.

The day started with a slow lap for drivers to familiarise themselves with the track, followed by three rounds of racing to determine to the top 10.

Deborah Kibble, of Waimate, said she enjoyed the day.

It was her first time at the street sprints and people had been relaxed and welcoming.

"Central Otago Motorsport Club puts on a great event," she said.

She was pleased to see support from local businesses and said Cromwell’s industrial area made for a "great course".

"Today’s the perfect day for it."

Kibble raced in her 2003 BMW Mini Cooper S, which was built in the UK specifically for tarmac racing.

Central Otago Motorsport Club captain Flip [William] How-Johns said the industrial district made for a "reasonably challenging" race track, with several free spectator zones for the public to watch the racing.

"You can slide around the streets and leave some black marks and not get into trouble — that’s the good thing about the club."

Structured events, like the street sprints, were a way to get the thrill of racing while "do[ing] it legally", How-Johns said.

The club got positive feedback from businesses in the area about the event.

"We get a lot of support from the businesses in the industrial area and a lot of sponsorships."

The relaxed nature of the event was drawcard, as was the sunny Central Otago weather.

"We don’t get too serious — obviously the rules and regulations will be followed, but we all get on.

"If someone has a problem with their car we make sure we get them going again."

Competitors’ cars could cost from $2000 to $100,000 and have between 100hp to 800 hp, he said.

"It’s good to have a wide range of people competing. They go as fast as they want to go."