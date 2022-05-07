Striped newcomer poses a threat

Polistes dominula, or the European paper wasp has been spotted in Alexandra. A recent arrival to New Zealand, it is expected to become the dominant pest wasp species in the South Island. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

The South may have been settled by white Anglo-Saxon Protestants, but an immigrant wasp of a different kind is less welcome.

An exotic-looking wasp caught the eye and the lens of Otago Daily Times chief photographer Stephen Jaquiery in Alexandra this week.

While it is European, it does not carry the same je nais quoi usually associated with Europe — in fact it is Eurotrash.

Landcare Research researcher Dr Bob Brown, based in Lincoln, gave some insight into the wasp he identified as Polistes dominula, or the European paper wasp.

"It’s relatively early in its colonisation of New Zealand as it has only been known to occur here for around 10 years."

Of the three paper wasps in the country, P. dominula was the most cold-tolerant and would eventually have the largest range — if not already, Dr Brown said.

The other two species, known as the German and Asian paper wasps, were thought to struggle to survive through the winters of much of the South Island.

Looks could be deceiving — the European paper wasp and its German and Asian counterparts were pests, he said.

"Paper wasps are considered pests because they are social generalist predators, can reach high nest densities and therefore have long-lasting impacts on native insect biodiversity, particularly on butterflies and moths — caterpillars are a particular favourite food of most Polistes [paper wasps].

"Paper wasps are also considered pests because they often create their nests in close proximity to human structures such as in sheds, under the eaves of houses, fenceposts, and in shrubs."

That close proximity to people increased the chance of disturbing their colonies and the likelihood of the wasps stinging people, Dr Brown said.

jared.morgan@odt.co.nz