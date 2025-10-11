Tamah Alley retains Central Otago mayoralty

Tamah Alley says retaining the Central Otago mayoralty showed a vote for "shared direction".

The region's first female mayor stepped into the role after former mayor Tim Cadogan resigned midway through his term.

Voters have now backed her to continue in the role.

“This isn’t about one person. It’s about a community choosing a direction,” she said.

“We will be one team for Central Otago, listening first, deciding wisely, and delivering fairly.”

She a new “people’s council” approach will be introduced, including pop-up council hui around the district, trialling citizens’ assemblies, youth engagement, and plain language summaries that explain how public feedback shaped decisions.

