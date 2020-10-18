Sunday, 18 October 2020

Teenager critical after mountain bike accident

    By Matthew Mckew
    1. Regions
    2. Central Otago

    A teenager has been flown to Dunedin Hospital with critical injuries after a mountain bike incident.

    Emergency services were called to Otago Central Rail Trail at Little Valley, Alexandra, just before 3pm.

    A St John Ambulance media spokeswoman said the young person was taken by helicopter to Dunedin in a critical condition.

    Police also attended and confirmed the injuries were as a result of "a mountain bike incident", but would not say if the person involved was male or female.

    A local Fire and Emergency New Zealand crew acted as first responders. 

