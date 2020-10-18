Teenager critical after mountain bike accident

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A teenager has been flown to Dunedin Hospital with critical injuries after a mountain bike incident.
Emergency services were called to Otago Central Rail Trail at Little Valley, Alexandra, just before 3pm.
A St John Ambulance media spokeswoman said the young person was taken by helicopter to Dunedin in a critical condition.
Police also attended and confirmed the injuries were as a result of "a mountain bike incident", but would not say if the person involved was male or female.
A local Fire and Emergency New Zealand crew acted as first responders.