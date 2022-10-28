Temporary bridge across Taieri operational

A Bailey bridge over the Taieri River will reconnect a farming operation in the Maniototo. PHOTO: CENTRAL OTAGO DISTRICT COUNCIL

A temporary Bailey bridge in Maniototo Rd over the Taieri River became operational this week, reopening a route that has been closed since the start of last year.

Approval was given at a Central Otago District Council meeting in July for a temporary replacement bridge, on condition that the adjoining landowner meet half the cost of monthly hire of the bridge for a three-year period.

The original single-lane, four-span bridge was closed after a flood in January 2021, which added a journey length of 16km.

Farmers James and Debbie Paterson had their property split by the closure of Bridge 145 (Halls Ford) in Maniototo Rd.

While still intact, the bridge was deemed unsafe due to age and deterioration.

Mr Paterson previously said the bridge closure had cost "thousands", as his farming operation had been divided — working infrastructure on one side and grass production on the other.

"We would cross that bridge five times a day in vehicles, motorbikes.

"I did the maths a while ago. In one month we put just over 4000 sheep over that bridge, 300 cattle," Mr Paterson said.

The bridge will be in place until a permanent structure can be considered as part of the council’s 2024 long term plan.

The bridge’s southern approach is not suitable for all large towing vehicles and the speed across the bridge will be restricted to 10kmh.

The hire cost of the temporary bridge is more than $50,000 a year.

