Traffic delay at bluff

Maintenance work continues at Nevis Bluff. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

There will be an one-hour delay between Cromwell and Queenstown on State Highway 6 next Wednesday as blasting occurs on Nevis Bluff.

Blasting to clear loose rocks is scheduled at Nevis Bluff between 1pm and 2pm on Wednesday, NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi said.

Blasting unstable rock about 40m above SH6 was vital to ensure the ongoing safety of road users, the agency said.

The difficult nature of working high above the road on the Bluff meant extended traffic delays were unavoidable for safety reasons.

Short delays of up to 10 minutes are in operation at present.