Truck rolls, blocking roundabout at Cromwell

A logging truck rolled at the entrance to Cromwell, blocking a lane and causing traffic troubles. Photo: Supplied/Mike M.

A logging truck has rolled at the roundabout on State Highway 8B and Luggate-Cromwell Road (SH6), blocking traffic.

A police spokesperson said the crash was reported at 11.55am.

"The truck is blocking one lane and will likely take some time to right."

No one is reported to be injured.

State Highway 6 is closed between Shortcut Rd and State Highway 8B.

A detour is available by motorists are advised to avoid the area if possible.