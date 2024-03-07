Twin assaults leave one hospitalised in Cromwell

Police are asking for help from the public after two recent assaults in Cromwell.

Sergeant Regan Price said police were alerted to an assault on the corner of Inniscort and Monaghan Sts at about 11.45pm on Thursday, February 29.

One person was taken to hospital as a result of the attack.

The second assault happened at about 2am on Sunday, March 3 at the intersection of Melmore Terrace and Achil St.

One person received medical attention by ambulance at the scene.

Police would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed either of the assaults, or who may have CCTV or dash cam footage of these incidents.