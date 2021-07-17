Saturday, 17 July 2021

Two crashes in Lindis Pass within 30 minutes

    By Andrew Marshall
    Conditions in the Lindis Pass were icy this morning. Photo: NZTA
    Icy conditions kept fire crews busy in Central Otago with two crashes near Tarras this morning.

    A Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) spokesperson said at 8.45am a van with 8 passengers rolled on Lindis Pass-Tarras Rd.

    Two fire crews and a rescue helicopter were dispatched to the accident, but the passengers only had minor injuries.

    Fenz confirmed crews and the helicopter were then diverted to another crash on Lindis Pass-Tarras Rd which occurred at about 9.15am.

    A vehicle crashed into the Lindis River about 1km north of the first crash.

    Two passengers had escaped the vehicle, but fire crews were initially concerned that a third passenger may still be trapped in the car, the spokesperson said.

    The rescue helicopter started an aerial search for the car which had been swept further down the river before it was confirmed that there were only two passengers in the vehicle, they said.

    The passengers did not speak English as a first language which led to the confusion.

    A St John spokesman said the pair escaped uninjured.

    Last night, MetSevice issued a road snowfall warning saying snow was possible about the summit of the road and 1cm might settle.

    The Central Otago District Council said this morning roads throughout the district were wet after it rained overnight and there were patches of thick fog in several areas.

