PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Central Otago police were called to Lake Dunstan early yesterday morning after a member of the public reported a vehicle, believed to be a ute, was partially submerged in the water.

A police spokeswoman confirmed they received a call about the incident, off State Highway 8B, at 8.50am.

No-one was in the vehicle by the time police reached it and there were no reports of injuries. Inquiries are ongoing.