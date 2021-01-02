Saturday, 2 January 2021

Updated 2.12 pm

Water off for some in Patearoa, boil notice for Naseby

    By Hamish MacLean
    1. Regions
    2. Central Otago

    Photo: Getty Images
    Photo: Getty Images
    The water has been turned off for some in Patearoa as the weekend's wild weather continues to wreak havoc in Central Otago.


    The Central Otago District Council issued a statement shortly after midday today to say as a precautionary measure the water supply line on the Patearoa township bridge was shut down to prevent the possible draining of the water reservoirs if the line was compromised.

    The approach to the bridge had been been damaged by the weather, the council said.

    There would be no way of knowing if the line was compromised if the bridge approach was lost, it said.

    Some properties in the western part of town were asked to bottle water for use prior to the line being turned off.

    The council was working to secure a drinking water tanker for use, the statement said. 

    BOIL WATER NOTICE FOR NASEBY

    A boil water notice has been issued for Naseby this afternoon. 

    The Central Otago District Council asked residents and visitors to boil all water used for drinking, food preparation and cooking, and cleaning teeth until further notice.

    Bring water to a rolling boil and boil for at least a minute, then allow it to cool naturally.

    The council would advise when water conditions improve and the boil water notice lifted.

     

     

    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter