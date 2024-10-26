Well-oiled cafe business heads inland

Bryan and Frances Raymond are the new owners of the Orchard Garden in Alexandra. PHOTO: JULIE ASHER

For more than 20 years they have been feeding Dunedin people and now they are about to indulge Central Otago residents — but they are no newcomers to the area.

In 2003, Bryan and Frances Raymond opened their first Good Oil cafe in George St and it has become a landmark in the city.

Later they opened another in Nicol’s Green World, giving those in South Dunedin a chance to enjoy their high-quality food.

While running those businesses the Raymonds were holidaying in Clyde.

"We were always coming to Clyde for holidays and any time off we had and just loved Clyde, thought it was amazing," Mr Raymond said.

As their family grew they needed more space so about five years ago they built their dream home on the Otago Central Rail Trail, next to the Orchard Garden cafe and function centre.

Since then they had been commuting to Dunedin and going back to Central a couple of days a week, he said.

Mrs Raymond decided if they were to semi-retire in Central she needed a project and buying Orchard Garden, which their home overlooks, fitted the bill.

Initially, they were not exactly sure what they were going to do with it, Mr Raymond said.

"We fell in love with the property."

Selling one Dunedin cafe let them focus on their new project but they had no intention of selling the George St cafe, which was self-managing and did not need their attention as often, he said.

The past two years at Orchard Garden had been about learning to manage the extensive property.

"We’re managing it and modifying it as we see fit and getting ready to open it ... Orchard Garden is such an icon of Alexandra and the Central Otago area that it deserves to be well and truly looked after and shared with the community."

Mrs Raymond said seeing people appreciate and enjoy something like Orchard Garden gave her immense pleasure.

The cafe would open on Friday with similar offerings to The Good Oil.

"Simple food, well done," Mrs Raymond said.