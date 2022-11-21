Woman found after going missing in Ida Range

A woman has been spotted by a helicopter pilot in the Ida Range after she went missing while tramping, police say.

A police spokesman said a woman set out to walk one of the tracks in Oteake Conservation Park in Central Otago but was reported missing on Sunday.

Thanks to volunteers, the public, and the teams on the ground the woman had been found safe and well, the spokesman said.

She was located in the Ida Ranges by helicopter pilot Doug Maxwell.

Otago-Lakes police thanked members of the public who helped in the search and Land Search and Rescue volunteers for their efforts.

oscar.francis@odt.co.nz