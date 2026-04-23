Fire ban lifted in three Otago areas

People in the Otago Central, Lakes and Upper Waitaki areas don't need to apply for a permit to light outdoor fires from today. Photo: Getty Images

A ban on lighting outdoor fires has been lifted in three Otago areas as the weather cools.

Fire and Emergency NZ said in a statement today said people in the Otago Central, Lakes and Upper Waitaki zones do not need to apply for a permit to light an outdoor fire from 8am today.

Otago District Commander Deane Chalmers said recent cooler weather has reduced the fire risk there.

However, special fire risk zones remain in prohibited fire seasons and restricted fire seasons, he said.

Areas under a prohibited fire season are Queenstown, Lake Wānaka islands, Lake Wakatipu islands, Mt Iron and Albert Town reserve, and Lake Ohau.

During a prohibited fire season, all outdoor fires and fireworks are completely banned.

Still in a restricted season are Naseby and Glendhu Bluffs.

During a restricted season, anyone wanting to light an outdoor fire must first obtain a fire permit from Fire and Emergency.

Cmdr Chalmers said no matter the fire season, people should always remain cautious.

"Fires can start in Otago at any time of the year.

"The conditions can change quickly, so we would still ask that anyone planning to light a fire in the open ensures they do so safely and with consideration for others.

"If you’re planning on lighting a fire, remember to continue going to www.checkitsalright.nz to check if it’s safe to light."

- Allied Media