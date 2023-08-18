Young curlers jet off for development course

Leaving for a training camp in Norway yesterday are (from left) coach Mhairi-Bronte Duncan and New Zealand Curling Development Squad members Ellie McKenzie, Olivia Russell, Jack Steele and Jed Nevill. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Four promising curlers are winging their way to Norway in the hopes of taking their game all the way to the top.

The New Zealand Curling Youth Development Squad — consisting of Jed Nevill, 17, of Poolburn, Olivia Russell, 17, of Maniototo, Jack Steele, 16, of Maniototo and Ellie McKenzie, 17, of Dunedin — along with coach Mhairi-Bronte Duncan left for the World Curling Academy's Youth Training Programme in Lillehammer yesterday.

The training camp was an opportunity to bring young curlers together and give them valuable international training and experience.

A criterion for participants was they had to be eligible to compete in the 2024 Youth Olympic Games in Gangwon, South Korea.

New Zealand is yet to name its Youth Olympic curling team and there is no guarantee those heading to Norway will be selected.

Speaking to the Otago Daily Times before flying out yesterday, Duncan said the on- and off-ice training the squad were set to receive would provide a strong foundation going in to the next season.

Off-ice activities would involve Olympic values sessions, nutrition, injury prevention, core training and strength and sport psychology.

"[It will] give them a really good foundation going in to the next season," she said.

"The opportunity to send four kids for a week to get that real international training is going to make a massive difference to [them] and hopefully they will be able to come back and share with the others that couldn’t go what they learnt."

The curling community in New Zealand was very small, so the opportunity to play against new curlers helped to lift the level of play, she said.

"It’s a big advantage to go overseas and play.

"Because within New Zealand we just feel so far away from everywhere else, and because it costs so much we can only attend one or two [international] events a year ...

"The opportunity to meet other curlers and get more experience is invaluable," Duncan said.

Maniototo Area School year 12 pupil Olivia has her eyes set on representing New Zealand at the Youth Olympics.

She said it was still sinking in that she was heading to Norway.

"It’s pretty crazy because Norway has always been on my bucket list and I didn’t think it was going to be ticked off when I was just 17," she said.

"I want to take [curling] to the competitive level; I want to curl for the rest of my life."

The development squad return on August 27.

shannon.thomson@odt.co.nz