Youth ambassador Lochie Win continues cancer mission

One of the Cancer Society’s youngest — and most determined — fundraisers has been recognised for his ‘‘superstar’’ work in supporting the charity.

Lochie Win, 10 of Cromwell, was last week appointed as the Cancer Society’s first youth ambassador, in recognition of his staunch fundraising efforts for the charity — raising over $60,000 since 2020.

The work was a no-brainer for Lochie — his mum, Rebecca, now five years cancer free, was diagnosed with adrenal cancer when he was four.

‘‘I just knew I was helping people... more people like my mum.’’

Paint the peak yellow... Hitting the slopes at Coronet Peak on Daffodil Day are (from left) Summer Kadavaki, 10, Sophie Coughle, 11, Lochie Win, 10, Charlee Sutherland, 10, Archie Booth Keenleysibe, 10. PHOTO: RHYVA VAN ONSELEN

Over the years, he had met plenty of people who had been affected by cancer — some opening up to him about their struggles.

‘‘I feel amazed because someone’s coming up to me — I’m a kid who is fundraising for the Cancer Society — and they barely even talking to their family about it.’’

Lochie was eager to continue supporting the Cancer Society, working on cancer prevention — funding canine units who could sniff out cancer was a long term goal of his.

In 2020, he raised about $16,500 through his Givealittle page and by skiing 40 days at Cardrona Alpine Resort; the following year he and his dad, Luke, skied all of New Zealand's skifields in five weeks, raising a total of $19,000; and in 2022 he completed a 12-hour endurance ski and board challenge at Coronet, raising more than $28,000.

Lochie hit the slopes last Friday with friends and family decked out in yellow, lighting up Coronet Peak for Daffodil Day.

Mr Win said he was proud of his son, who would help anyone from any walk of life.

‘‘Grown adults don’t do half the things that he’s done for other people.‘

Cancer Society regional head of finance and MarComms Jonet Warhurst said the charity was grateful to Lochie for his fund-raising.

He was a ‘‘superstar’’ who had mobilised the community behind his fund-raising efforts.

The youth ambassador role was created because of this ‘‘wonderful’’ work, she said.

‘‘[Lochie]’s just an inspiration to others. He brings people along on his journey.’’

In the youth ambassador role, Lochie could continue his fund-raising work in the community, speaking at events and ‘‘being a great role model’’, Ms Warhurst said.

She hoped it would encourage more young people to get involved with fundraising.

‘‘We’re so grateful for Lochie and his family for all the fundraising they’ve done over the years.’’