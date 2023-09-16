Collaboration earns nomination

One of the many cycling trails in Otago, the Lake Dunstan Trail. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Collaboration is riding towards reward for cycle trails in Otago.

The Otago Trails Marketing Group is a Tourism Industry Aotearoa award finalist for the industry collaboration award, which recognises tourism groups that work together to maximise their impact and results.

The group is made up of the regional tourism organisations of Central Otago, Dunedin, Queenstown and Clutha, an operators’ group and the Otago Central Rail, Roxburgh Gorge, Clutha Gold, Lake Dunstan and Queenstown trails.

Group marketing executive Geoff Marks said the group’s focus was to work together to market and promote the trails, leverage economies of case and avoid duplication.

"Increasingly, activity has evolved to support destination management, trail safety campaigns, product development and enhancing operator capability."

Lake Dunstan, Roxburgh Gorge and Clutha Gold Trails manager Shayne O’Connor said the nomination showed the value of true collaboration.

Destination Queenstown marketing and communications director Sarah O’Donnell said with new developments in progress, such as the Kawarau Gorge trail, they were looking forward to further opportunities for biking and connecting Queenstown with neighbours.

The winners will be announced in Wellington on November 7.

— Staff reporter