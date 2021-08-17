Crown Range, Milford Road remain closed

The Crown Range this morning. Photo: MetService

The Crown Range and Milford Road remain closed after heavy rain and snow.

A cold front for the first half of the week was forecast to bring snow, rain and strong winds for many parts of the South.

Snow was set to affect nearly all the alpine and high roads in the South Island including the Crown Range, linking Queenstown and Wanaka, until tomorrow, MetService advised yesterday.

A spokesman for Queenstown Lakes District Council said the Crown Range would remained closed this morning.

"Contractors are working to move abandoned vehicles to safer places off the road and are continuing to clear snow that is falling on the road. Assessments will be made hourly."

MetService said snow showers were expected to continue this morning and early afternoon. A further 1cm to 2cm of snow may accumulate near the summit, with lesser amounts down to 800 metres.

Alternative routes could be found via State Highway 6.

Roads were wet in the Queenstown district and motorists should drive to the conditions and watch out for rockfall, the QLDC spokesman said.

"The Devil's Staircase and Kawarau Gorge have experienced some rockfall - crews are working to clear this. Please watch out whilst driving in these conditions and report any rockfall that you see."

The Milford Road will be closed until Wednesday. Photo; NZTA

The Milford Road on SH94 in Southland would remain closed from East Gate (Hollyford) to West Gate (Chasm) today due to heavy rain and snow and the high risk of an avalanche.

MetService said snow was expected from 8am until 6pm tomorrow. A further 10 to 20cm of snow may accumulate near the summit during this time, with lesser amounts down to 600 metres.

More snow is falling on the Lindis Pass, which remains open. Photo: MetService

More snow was forecast for alpine passes in the South Island until Wednesday.

LINDIS PASS (State Highway 8)

Snow was beginning to fall on the Lindis Pass (SH8) again this morning with showers likely above 800 metres until about 1pm. A further 1cm of snow may accumulate near the summit. The highway remained open and has been cleared and gritted.

LEWIS PASS (SH7)

Snow showers were likely on the Lewis Pass from 11am today until tomorrow morning. During this time, 4cm to 6cm of snow may accumulate near the summit, with lesser amounts down to 700 metres.

ARTHUR'S PASS (SH73)

Periods of snow were likely from 8am today until tomorrow morning. Up to 5cm of snow may accumulating near the summit, with lesser amounts down to 700 metres.

HAAST PASS (SH6)

Snow flurries were possible near the summit of the road from 8am until 4pm today. However, little, if any, snow was likely to settle on the road.

- ODT Online